Movies

Paul Schrader's 'The Card Counter' Set To Premiere at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWord on the street is that Paul Schrader spilled the beans at a recent Q&A that his upcoming “The Card Counter” will be premiering at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals in early September. The guy can’t ever shut his trap, but that’s why we love him.

Paul Schrader
#Film Festivals#The Card Counter#Venice#Beans#Q A
Movies

Venice Film Festival Set to Announce Lineup Next Week

You can add Pablo Larrain’s new film, “Spencer,” to what I keep hearing will be an absolutely astonishing 2021 Venice Film Festival. The entire lineup is set to be announced next week. With Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” and Jane Campion’s “The Power of Dog” also Venice-bound, it all begs us to...
Movies

Almodóvar’s ‘Madres paralelas’ to open Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival will kick off its 78th edition in September with the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s film “Madres paralelas.”. Organizers said Monday that the film about two, single and pregnant women starring Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit and Israel Elejalde will debut as part of the competition slate on Sept. 1.
Theater & Dance
Variety

Venice Film Festival Unveils Poster, Announces Pandemic-Themed Pre-Opening Film

The Venice Film Festival has unveiled its official poster by Italian illustrator and author Lorenzo Mattotti, and announced that a film by Venice native Andrea Segre looking at how the fest navigated COVID-19 last year will screen as its pre-opening event. Titled “La Biennale di Venezia: il cinema al tempo del Covid,” which translates to “The Venice Biennale: Cinema in the time of Covid,” the pre-opener will screen on Aug. 31. The project is a video diary chronicling how Venice pulled off last year’s edition as a physical event, becoming the only top-tier international film festival to do so. Pic is...
Movies

Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao Set for Venice Film Festival Jury

Multiple Oscar-winning Chinese-American director Chloé Zhao, whose “Nomadland” launched from the Venice Film Festival last year, is set to return to the Lido as a member of the upcoming fest’s main jury, which will comprise four women and three men. As previously announced, “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, another recent...
Comics

Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Gets Huge Standing Ovation After Cannes Film Festival Premiere

Mamoru Hosoda receiving a huge standing ovation following the premiere of the director's newest film, Belle, at the Cannes Film Festival! Mamoru Hosoda is one of the most prominent directors and creators among anime fans for his previous films such as Mirai, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and more, and now the creator has branched out with a brand new effort as part of the celebration for Studio Chizu's tenth anniversary. This newest film is not only premiering in Japan this week, but had a special debut as part of the Cannes Film Festival. And it went smashingly.
Movies

‘The Story of My Wife’: 3 Hours of Nothingness [Cannes]

Lea Seydoux is the only reason to watch Ildiko Enyedi’s “The Story Of My Wife”, a flat Cannes Film Festival competition entry that just drags and drags and drags … An adaptation of Milán Füst’s 1920s set novel, it posits Dutch actor Gijs Naber as dullard sea captain Jakob Störr, who decides to marry the beautiful Lizzy (Seydoux) the minute he spots her at a Parisian bar. She weirdly accepts the proposal. As he goes off to sea, he starts to wonder if she’s cheating on him, we never really know for sure, but it might involve an aristocrat played by Louis Garrel. For the next 169 minutes the dramatic stakes Enyedi builds on her audience are almost solely based on whether or not the Captain’s suspicions about his wife have merit to them. That’s the movie. What follows are lots of stares, grunts and spousal shouting matches. Mark this bomb as dead in the water. [D]
Movies

'France' 74th Cannes Film Festival Premiere

This evening(July 15th) in Cannes, France, the premiere of 'France' took place during the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Kat Graham looked great wearing a black strapless, PINKO sequin & crepe panel dress with a nipped waist and a ruffle asymmetrical train detail. Hana Cross wore a sparkly look courtesy of...
Movies

Industry News: Venice Film Festival, House of Dragons, Alfre Woodard and More!

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL TO OPEN WITH MADRES PARALELAS: The 78th Venice Film Festival is opening on September 1st with Pedro Almodovar‘s Madres Paralelas, starring Penelope Cruz. The film also stars Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Julieta Serrano and Rossy De Palma and follows the story of women who are single, got pregnant by accident and happen to be put in the same hospital room to give birth.
Movies

Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux on the Festival's Emotional Return and the 'Joyful Mess' of the Palme d'Or Ceremony

With the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the rearview mirror, Variety caught up with the festival’s chief and artistic director Thierry Fremaux to discuss the highlights and surprises of this year’s event. He also praised the “audacity” of Spike Lee’s jury and said this edition was “historic” with female directors winning top prizes across different sections, including the Palme d’Or (Julia Ducournau with “Titane”), Un Certain Regard (Kira Kovalenko with “Unclenching the Fists”) and the Golden Camera (Antoneta Kusijanovic with “Murina”). Fremaux also revealed Jane Campion’s reaction to Ducournau’s win, and commented on the closing ceremony snafu and Lea Seydoux’s absence due to Covid-19. Fremaux specified that the festival had less than 50 cases out of 40,000 to 50,000 tests.
Movies

‘Titane’: Batshit Crazy Blend of Genres Defies Description [Cannes]

It’s quite something that Cannes decided Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” a batshit crazy midnight movie, and I’m being subtle here, should make it into competition at this year’s festival. Consider this not a review, but an amalgam of thoughts about the film. Because, otherwise, if I describe what this film is...
Movies

‘Blue Bayou’: The Absolute Worst Film at Cannes 2021

Sean Penn’s “Flag Day” has got nothing, and I mean nothing, on Justin Chon’s Cannes-premiered “Blue Bayou.” Here is a film so on-the-nose and embraceful of its mucky sentimentality that if it were in competition this year then it would have absolutely been booed by press. The film stars Alicia...
Movies

Cannes Palme d’Or Winner ‘Titane’ Gets October Release in U.S.

Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Titane” is coming to the U.S. on October 1. Neon, who nabbed stateside acquisition rights to the Julia Ducournau film back in 2019, made the announcement Friday on Twitter. The film centers around Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a serial killer impregnated by a car who disguises her...

