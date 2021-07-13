Paul Schrader’s ‘The Card Counter’ Set To Premiere at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals

Lea Seydoux is the only reason to watch Ildiko Enyedi’s “The Story Of My Wife”, a flat Cannes Film Festival competition entry that just drags and drags and drags … An adaptation of Milán Füst’s 1920s set novel, it posits Dutch actor Gijs Naber as dullard sea captain Jakob Störr, who decides to marry the beautiful Lizzy (Seydoux) the minute he spots her at a Parisian bar. She weirdly accepts the proposal. As he goes off to sea, he starts to wonder if she’s cheating on him, we never really know for sure, but it might involve an aristocrat played by Louis Garrel. For the next 169 minutes the dramatic stakes Enyedi builds on her audience are almost solely based on whether or not the Captain’s suspicions about his wife have merit to them. That’s the movie. What follows are lots of stares, grunts and spousal shouting matches. Mark this bomb as dead in the water. [D]