Haledon, NJ

Haledon PD: Local Resident Busted With Coke, Pills, More

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
Wilfredo Ramos III Photo Credit: HALEDON PD

Haledon police busted a local resident while seizing cocaine, dozens of prescription pills and packaging materials during a raid, authorities said.

Wilfredo Ramos III, 28, was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson after police charged him with drug possession with the intent to distribute it and possession of paraphernalia.

Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg led a team of Haledon officers who raided Ramos’s West Clinton Street apartment, Lt. George Guzman said.

The drugs included 90 Adderall pills, Guzman said. Also seized were a bag of coke, packaging materials and a digital scale, he said.

Guzman urged citizens to report any criminal or suspicious activity.

“We vow to preserve the quality of life in our borough,” the lieutenant said.

Participating were Detective Christian Clavo, Officers Semir Celoski, April Latona, Jeffrey Welsh, Kris Duci and Omar Zadeh, and Special Police Officers II John Lindberg, Michael Moore, Euclides Cardona and Nasir Mora.

Comments / 0

Westport, CT
