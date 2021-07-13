Cancel
Here's why a guy quit his job at Microsoft to talk about Microsoft products

Cover picture for the articleKevin Stratvert joined Microsoft in 2006. Now, he's in a better financial position making videos about Microsoft products than he was while working at Microsoft. It's a strange world we live in, where people can depend on Microsoft's activities to sustain a living while not actually working for the tech giant. It's even more strange when people can make their money doing how-to content on Microsoft products better than Microsoft itself can. But many people do just that, including an ex-Microsoft employee who ditched the tech giant in order to wholly focus on talking about the tech giant.

