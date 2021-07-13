Xbox decree that every game doesn’t have to be “an ongoing, sustained game”

An unreleased and highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is also coming to PS4, or at least that's what a new PSN leak more or less confirms. More specifically, the North America PSN has been updated with the Windjammers 2 Open Beta (with id CUSA26596). Why is this noteworthy? Well, Windjammers 2 hasn't been announced for PS4. It's only been announced for Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. Now, could this be a mistake? Technically, yes, but the chances of it being a mistake are very, very, very slim. Next to nothing, in fact.