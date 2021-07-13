Xbox decree that every game doesn’t have to be “an ongoing, sustained game”
Speaking to The Guardian, Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios revealed that under Microsoft, every game doesn’t have to be a near infinite live service game. While Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 4 have all been undoubtedly successful with their long line of updates keeping player counts high over time, Matt Booty revealed that these successes doesn’t mean there’s a formula developers have to follow at Xbox Game Studios.mspoweruser.com
