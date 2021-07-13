Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox decree that every game doesn’t have to be “an ongoing, sustained game”

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking to The Guardian, Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios revealed that under Microsoft, every game doesn’t have to be a near infinite live service game. While Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 4 have all been undoubtedly successful with their long line of updates keeping player counts high over time, Matt Booty revealed that these successes doesn’t mean there’s a formula developers have to follow at Xbox Game Studios.

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Schafer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Party Game#Decree#Halo Infinite#Xbox Game Studios#Forza Horizon 4#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Minecraft
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Leak Surprises PS4 Players With Unreleased Nintendo Switch Game

An unreleased and highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is also coming to PS4, or at least that's what a new PSN leak more or less confirms. More specifically, the North America PSN has been updated with the Windjammers 2 Open Beta (with id CUSA26596). Why is this noteworthy? Well, Windjammers 2 hasn't been announced for PS4. It's only been announced for Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. Now, could this be a mistake? Technically, yes, but the chances of it being a mistake are very, very, very slim. Next to nothing, in fact.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Every exclusive game available in the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has managed to become a real threat to Steam in just a matter of months. Launched in 2018, the store from the studio behind money-printer Fortnite has enticed developers both large and small with far friendlier revenue splits than Steam. Now, there are a lot of exclusive games on the Epic Games Store.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

NieR:Automata is finally getting patched on Steam

After three months since first hearing about an upgrade, and four years since release, NieR:Automata is finally being patched on Steam to make it playable. Players have long since been modding NieR:Automata on Steam into an acceptable state, with performance and texture improvements throughout, but now this official patch should allow all players to enjoy the game no matter the platform.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Xbox Bosses: „Games are What Matters, Not Business Models”

Xbox brand chief Phil Spencer and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty have given an extensive interview to the Guardian. The men admitted that they intend to take risks when developing future games, including single-player productions, not all of which are to be supported long after release. TheGuardian.com published an...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Minecraft Dungeons’ Echoing Void DLC launches July 28th

Minecraft has unveiled Minecraft Dungeons‘ latest DLC titled Echoing Void, which takes players to The End in what could be the final DLC for the game. In Echoing Void, players will venture into Minecraft’s endgame, fittingly titled The End, where you’ll end the illager story arc that’s been progressing throughout the base game and past DLC’s.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey on consoles has been delayed

Frontier has revealed in a forum post that Elite Dangerous: Odyssey for consoles has been delayed, with the focus instead on the “core PC experience for Elite Dangerous.”. The forum post from Frontier founder David Braben revealed that rather than diverting focus towards a console release, Frontier will “focus our efforts on the core Elite Dangerous: Odyssey experience for the platforms that we have released on before opening up to more.”
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

All Xbox Games with FPS Boost

Microsoft is known for innovating its hardware while keeping its legacy in mind. The Xbox team in 2015 held that principle when they made backward compatibility possible for its eighth-generation console. Select Xbox 360 and original Xbox games such as Banjo-Kazooie, Star Wars: Knights of the Republic II: Sith Lord, Fable, and a few more runs on Xbox One. That didn’t stop Microsoft from bringing this feature to its next-gen console, the Xbox Series X and Series S while adding a new add-on that improves an ‘old’ game’s performance called FPS Boost.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

These 100+ Games All Have Free Trials On Xbox One, Series X, Series S

We don't know about you, but we sometimes come across games on the Microsoft Store with free trials that we weren't even aware of. Publishers typically announce these trials separately from Microsoft, so it's easy to miss them when they come along, even for major games and franchises. Admittedly, the Xbox Store doesn't display them well either.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Battlefield 2042 details revealed in Battlefield Briefing Q&A

Ahead of EA Play on July 22nd, the Battlefield 2042 Team have taken to EA Answers to respond to a number of questions fans were asking after the reveal of the game. Kicking things off, Daniel Berlin, Senior Design Director for Battlefield 2042 cleared a few things up about Specialists, which definitely sound like the character everyone will want to be as in a squad of four, you’ll only be able to have one Specialist, so everyone can fight for that role.
Aerospace & Defensemspoweruser.com

Company of Heroes 3 announced, revealed, and released all at once

Company of Heroes 3 has been announced, and while its full release date is in 2022, you can play it today via Amplitude’s Games2Gether programme. Being set across the Mediterranean this time around, Relic Entertainment’s Company of Heroes 3 will take you across Italy as well as North Africa throughout its campaign of skirmishing and capturing territories in its turn-based campaign map and on the ground RTS engagements.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Here's Every Game Coming To Xbox Game Pass In August 2021

You may think we're jumping the gun a little, but it's never too early to get hyped for anything related to Xbox Game Pass. The incredible subscription service is already having a fantastic July with titles like UFC 4 and Tropico 6 joining the list of available titles. Looking forward...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Games on Xbox Game Pass You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Xbox Game Pass has over three hundred games on it. Yep, you read that right. How on Earth are you ever meant to figure out what’s worth playing when there’s so many games to choose from?. And naturally, you’re going to gravitate to the bigger games you’ve already heard of...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Resident Evil Re:Verse delayed again into 2022

After previously being delayed into July 2021, the multiplayer mode that was meant to accompany Resident Evil Village has been pushed back again into 2022. After fan response to Resident Evil Re:Verse’s beta wasn’t exactly glowing, especially with the beta being plagued with issues at the start, it’s no surprise that “to deliver a smooth gameplay experience,” Capcom is after some more time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy