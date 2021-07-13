S.C. DNR begins saltwater fishing education program
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is worried about saltwater marine life levels as more people are fishing and vacationing after 2020. South Carolina DNR has had a freshwater fishing education program for a decade using volunteer fisherman to teach people proper angling in their local areas. Less than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, they began a similar program for saltwater fishing.www.wtoc.com
