Piers Morgan has shared a series of Twitter screenshots from a user who reportedly refused to be vaccinated and subsequently died after contracting Covid-19.The former newspaper editor and TV presenter, who left his role as host of ITV’s Good Morning Britain amid a storm of controversy earlier this year, described the story as a “tragedy”.In the first of four screen-captured tweets, the man apparently wrote: “I’ve never taken a flu shot and I’ll never take a Covid shot!”“Zinc and vitamin D regiment > Moderna and Phizer,” he wrote in another tweet, while in a third he claimed: “I haven’t...