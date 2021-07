Sir Elton Hercules John, the worldwide famous British composer, singer, and pianist has recently hyped the new single of BTS, "Permission To Dance," in a recent tweet:. Being known for selling more than 300 million records and becoming a global phenomenon, is clearly to mention him as one of the most truthful and fantastical artists that England has brought to life. It is not a surprise that he would totally fall for the South Korean superstars and their new single, which spread messages of hopes and positive thoughts, alongside a flirty "we don't need permission to dance." In the song, RM says, "When it all seems like it's wrong. Just sing along to Elton John."