Love Island has returned for a brand new series.After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.One such singleton is Jake Cornish, a 24-year-old water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare.Cornish is on the hunt for love having just come out of a seven-year relationship when lockdown began. This inspired his decision to appear on the series. He said: “The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it.”Speaking about his personality, Cornish added: “My family would say I’m the one...