Workers in critical roles in Scotland will be able to avoid quarantine if they have received two Covid jabs and are tested daily, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.The SNP leader confirmed “limited” changes to self-isolation rules for Scotland to help key industries cope with significant staff shortages, as the country struggles with the so-called “pingdemic” crisis.It follows the UK government’s announcement that firms in 16 sectors – including transport and energy – will be able to apply for special exemptions from self-isolation rules for some staff.Mr Sturgeon said similar changes would be made in Scotland, with critical industries invited to apply...