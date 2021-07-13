$13M update to Fargo's 32nd Avenue to make busy road more pedestrian friendly

FARGO — Adjustments have been approved to make busy 32nd Avenue South in Fargo more pedestrian friendly after a reconstruction project slated to begin next April. The Fargo City Commission had a rather lengthy discussion and disagreement a month ago and again on Monday, July 12, about ways to make the roadway that runs past Essentia Health hospital and the huge Sanford Southpointe Clinic more friendly to bikers and walkers or move traffic faster.