Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

KCRW’s Top 30: July 5-11

By Andrea Domanick
kcrw.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagle-eyed readers will note the influence of our Best Of The Year (So Far) on this week’s chart, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of newness to revel in. In fact, a couple of our chart entries are so new they’re not even on Spotify yet!. Long time KCRW...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Apollo
Person
Damon Albarn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcrw#Kcrw#La#Quantic#Afro Columbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAkcrw.com

KCRW Broadcast 642

Fanatic! I don’t know where you’re reading this from but here in Los Angeles, we’re going back to wearing masks inside restaurants, stores, etc. It’s depressing but not surprising. Fanatic, I have heard yet another record of a band that we have played on our show that’s not out yet....
Musicourcommunitynow.com

Top 5 Songs Released This Week, July 11–18

Are you jamming out yet? This week we're covering Alessia Cara, Shakira, Shawn Mendes, and more!. We're back! It's that time of the week where we dissect the top 5 songs released this week, July 11–18! "Don't Wait Up" - Shakira. Released: July 16, 2021. Album: Don't Wait Up. Highlights:
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND Week of July 19th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Jesse Malin (State Of The Art), The Wandering Hearts (On Our Way), Jocelyn & Chris (Sugar And Spice), Jade Bird (Now Is The Time), Big Red Machine Featuring Taylor Swift (Renegade), Yuna Featuring Pink Sweat$ (Don't Blame It On Love), & Kurt Vile & The Violators (Run Run Run)!
Worldfashionweekdaily.com

A Conversation with Brazilian Bombshell Model Kamila Hansen

Though the seemingly glamorous world of modeling has long remained a coveted dream of many young girls, those who have actually modeled know that the dream isn’t as glamorous as it seems. Still, with its perks, one up-and-coming model is grateful for the good and the bad, enjoying every bit of the journey. Though she’s been recognized as one of the fashion world’s young emerging models, Kamila Hansen’s road to success wasn’t as easy as one might think. The Brazilian born model left home at a young age after being discovered as a talent. Though today, she’s worked with some of the world’s major name brands, still the Brazilian model remains grounded and connected to her roots. We recently sat down with Kamila to discuss her start in the industry, her interests, what she’s working on and even asked for some advice.
MoviesEmpire

Anna Kendrick Starring In New Thriller Alice, Darling

Anna Kendrick has shown she can handle drama in the past alongside her comic chops, and she's diving into psychological thriller territory with Alice, Darling. Mary Nighy is directing the new film, which has a script by Alanna Francis. The film focuses on Alice (Kendrick), who is behaving strangely, keeping secrets about her mercurial boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) from her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn). When the three friends take a girl’s trip out of town, all secrets are revealed when a local girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend arrives unannounced...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

BTS, Doja Cat, and More to Perform at Global Citizen Live 2021

Global Citizen has announced the 2021 edition of Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour broadcast featuring performances and events filmed across the world. The livestream will take place Saturday, September 25th, and will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitter. Artists performing at this year’s...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Musicvanyaland.com

Nina Nesbitt soundtracks our escapism on the hazy ‘Summer Fling’

Feelings of escapism are certainly prevalent in each of the four seasons, but the mood is generally heightened in the summer. Maybe it’s the carefree nature of the most casual season, or maybe it’s the ability to wander far off the usual path. For Nina Nesbitt, the Scottish singer-songwriter used the inspiration to reconnect with her Swedish heritage for “Summer Fling,” a kaleidoscopic new alt-pop tune that calls back ’80s synth-pop nostalgia while being all about peacing the fuck out.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Lithofayne 'Faye' Pridgon, the woman who used to date the late musician and inspired him to record his classic hit 'Foxy Lady', has passed away at the age of 80. AceShowbiz - Jimi Hendrix's long-term girlfriend and the presumed inspiration for his classic song "Foxy Lady" has died at her home in Las Vegas, aged 80.
Florida Statethefocus.news

RIP Money Mitch: Death of Florida rapper confirmed by friends

News of Money Mitch’s death broke late in the evening of 23 July 2021, which was followed by tributes from fans and friends pouring out to social media. The young Floridian rapper was reportedly shot and killed in his home state. Friends and collaborators of Money Mitch’s have since confirmed...
Los Angeles, CAkcrw.com

‘I had nothing else to lose’: Wild Belle’s Natalie Bergman on seeking grace from tragedy on solo debut ‘Mercy’

I didn’t expect Natalie Bergman, one half of the indie sibling duo Wild Belle, to make a gospel record. Nor did I expect it would move me so deeply. Since receiving a preview copy of Bergman’s solo debut “Mercy” earlier this year, I wake up each morning hearing its songs in my head. I hear the lush, lofi yearning of “Paint the Rain” most of all.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Shannon Singhh was just mega shady about Love Island

Recent Love Island dumpee Shannon Singhh is out of the villa and back on Twitter, directing some major shade at the show and people are loving it. Shannon Singhh probably has the right to feel a little mugged off after being dumped from the Love Island villa after just 48 hours on the show. Following a dramatic recoupling during the third episode of the series, viewers were given a major twist when Chloe Burrows chose to recouple with Aaron Francis, meaning Scottish model Shannon was sent home from the villa after just two days. She probably hadn't even unpacked.
Beverly Hills, CAkcrw.com

Looking back at Planet Hollywood, the celebrity hangout that wasn’t

Planet Hollywood is the movie-themed restaurant chain where walls are filled with props from blockbusters. The first one opened in Midtown Manhattan in 1991, then a few years later in the heart of Beverly Hills, at Wilshire Blvd. and Rodeo Dr. Its star-studded grand opening included Jean-Claude Van Damme, Brooke Shields, Cindy Crawford, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who were the biggest names of the 1990s.
Los Angeles, CAkcrw.com

Christy Haubeggar: Inclusion in Hollywood

This week on The Treatment, Elvis sits down with Christy Haubeggar, Chief Inclusion Officer at WarnerMedia. Haubeggar founded Latina magazine and also led CAA’s push to increase the agency’s representation of women and people of color. Haubeggar tells The Treatment she was initially hesitant to take on the position at WarnerMedia because she thought its approach to diversity and inclusion had been misguided in the past. She says one of the few bright spots of the pandemic has been to widen opportunities for people to get into the entertainment industry beyond those who live on the westside of Los Angeles. And she says she is actually optimistic about the future of Hollywood.
Celebritieskcrw.com

Exploring Anthony Bourdain’s wanderlust and dark days in Oscar winner Morgan Neville’s ‘Roadrunner’

Anthony Bourdain — rugged, unrefined and vulgar — was beloved worldwide. Watching his shows felt like touring the globe with a friend who was desperate to share a perfect meal with you. One night, you’re heading to Tehran for a home-cooked Persian feast. Next, you’re sitting on a plastic chair in a small noodle shop in Hanoi, Vietnam, sharing a cold beer and bowl of grilled pork with then-President Barack Obama.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Photographer Ekaterina Gorbacheva’s Top 5 Images

As our photographer roster has been unable to get out and shoot shows for almost the last 18 months, we invited our most frequent contributors to pick their favorite five images, which they have shot on assignment for mxdwn.com. In the first of this series, we’re highlighting Ekaterina Gorbacheva’s top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy