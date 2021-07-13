KCRW’s Top 30: July 5-11

Though the seemingly glamorous world of modeling has long remained a coveted dream of many young girls, those who have actually modeled know that the dream isn’t as glamorous as it seems. Still, with its perks, one up-and-coming model is grateful for the good and the bad, enjoying every bit of the journey. Though she’s been recognized as one of the fashion world’s young emerging models, Kamila Hansen’s road to success wasn’t as easy as one might think. The Brazilian born model left home at a young age after being discovered as a talent. Though today, she’s worked with some of the world’s major name brands, still the Brazilian model remains grounded and connected to her roots. We recently sat down with Kamila to discuss her start in the industry, her interests, what she’s working on and even asked for some advice.