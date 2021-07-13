This Bad-Ass New E-Bike Looks Like a Mini Ducati and Can Ride 100 Miles on a Single Charge
Zero Motorcycles has a knack for creating e-bikes that exude the bad-ass attitude of their gas-guzzling rivals, and its latest two-wheeler is no exception. The new Zero FXE has a sleek, modern aesthetic that appears to be just as exhilarating as its performance specs. The 15-year-old nameplate collaborated with San Francisco-based firm Huge Design for the motorcycle and says it takes cues from the world of consumer tech.robbreport.com
Comments / 0