Preschool Storytime with Gail

This position is at Compassion Preschool at First Evangelical Free Church in Sioux Falls for a classroom with children ages 3-5 yrs. The ideal candidate is one who is an enthusiastic team player and who has a passion for children. The Assistant Teacher will support, collaborate with, and follow the direction of the Lead Teacher in meeting the emotional and developmental needs of the children in their care. Implementing daily lesson plans, promoting a Christ-centered atmosphere and behavior management are some of the various responsibilities associated with this position. We offer competitive pay with a range of $11.00-12.00/hour, depending on education and experience. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.