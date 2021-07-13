Cancel
Aurora, IL

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry pop-up pantry in West Chicago

The Voice
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pop-up food pantry will be held by Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 155 N. Prince Crossing Road in West Chicago. Area residents are invited to drive through to receive groceries. Admission is free. Identification and...

Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora donation helps Rush-Copley

The Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora donated $1,200 to support the Diabetes Educational Center at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, which empowers patients to effectively manage diabetes. At the Club’s July membership meeting at Oak Street Restaurant in North Aurora, Cosmopolitan Club president Russ George presented a grant check to Donna...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Fox Valley Crisis Line seeks volunteers

Are you willing to answer the call for help? Friends, family and neighbors in your community are experiencing alarming rates of anxiety, loneliness, suicidal ideation, depression, and substance use. The need for crisis line support never has been greater. Volunteers can make differences for themselves and heir community by becoming a Fox Valley Crisis Line volunteer.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

West Aurora School District 129 Back-to-school event August 1

West Aurora School District 129 announced a districtwide back-to-school event for Sunday, Aug. 1. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the West Aurora Learning Center, 1870 W. Galena Boulevard. A rain date for the event would be Monday, Aug. 2, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the same location.
Montgomery, ILPosted by
The Voice

Montgomery Fest, 26th annual, August 13-15

The Village of Montgomery announced that the 36th annual Montgomery Fest will be back August 13-15. The Festival will take place in downtown Montgomery along the Fox River. The Fest is back and better than ever with a jam-packed three-day schedule with features to include live entertainment, a carnival, food, beer tent, fishing derby, parade, car show, and fireworks. Free shuttle bus service is provided to the Fest Saturday and Sunday from two locations for easy access and parking: Lakewood Creek Elementary School, 2301 Lakewood Creek Drive, and the U-Haul Parking Lot, 1900 Douglas Road, near Douglas and Route 30. Shuttle buses will run approximately every half-hour from 11 a.m. until 10p.m.. Limited parking for the Fest will be available on the street and in the Lyon Metal parking lot, 421 N. Main Street, just west of the Festival grounds.
Newsies the Musical
The Voice

Newsies the Musical

Newsies the Musical, Fox Valley Park District’s 51st annual Summer Stage. Eliana Kettley of Aurora, left, portrays one of 14 nuns in "Newsies the Musical," the Fox Valley Park District's 51st annual Summer Stage production July 15-18 at Prisco Community Center in Aurora. This content is for 30 Day Free...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Proposed 246-apartment complex presented in Aurora

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, the City Council viewed a presentation of a proposed $70 million development of 246 apartments on 1.93 acres of land south of RiverEdge Park at 100 North Broadway between the Aurora Township building and Jake’s Bagels on the east bank of the Fox River.
SuperHEARo 5K
The Voice

SuperHEARo 5K

Events5kEventsIllinois Hands & VoicesSuperHEARo 5KSuperHEARo Dash. Illinois Hands & Voices is excited to announce their third annual 5k Run/Walk: SuperHEARo Dash Saturday, Aug. 28, at Phillips Park in Aurora, or virtually from anywhere. This event is the sole fundraiser, for Illinois Hands & Voices, a parent-driven non-profit organization that supports families with children who are Deaf...
Aurora Municipal Airport
The Voice

Aurora Municipal Airport

CarouselAuroraAurora Municipal AirportB-52Berlin Express. The Berlin Express," a historic B-25 Mitchell bomber, takes off at Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

‘Moana’ Disney movie to be shown in Aurora Friday, July 23

“Moana,” a 2016 Disney Animation Studios film, will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, outdoors at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Refreshments will be available. A freewill offering will be taken. Non-perishable foods will...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

SuperHEARo 5K in Aurora August 28

Illinois Hands & Voices is excited to announce their third annual 5k Run/Walk: SuperHEARo Dash Saturday, Aug. 28, at Phillips Park in Aurora, or virtually from anywhere. This event is the sole fundraiser, for Illinois Hands & Voices, a parent-driven non-profit organization that supports families with children who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing without a bias around communication modes or methodologies in Illinois.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Cities in Schools Aurora (CISA)

Carousel EducationCISACities in Schools AuroraCities in Schools Aurora (CISA) Helping students succeed in school and in life. That’s the mission of Cities in Schools Aurora (CISA), Inc. said Theresa Shoemaker Monday. The executive director of CISA was the featured speaker at the Monday, July 19, meeting of Aurora Noon Lions Club at Luigi’s Pizza and Fund Center in Aurora....
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Habitat for Humanity dedicates 66th, 67th, homes

Montgomery-based Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Wednesday, June 30, dedicated its 66th and 67th homes in the Aurora area. At an outdoor ceremony, the faith-based affordable housing ministry celebrated completion of a duplex at 829-831 Grove Street in Aurora. The event with reflections, presentations and food brought together new homeowners, Habitat, business and community leaders and volunteers.
July 17, 2021
The Voice

July 17, 2021

HealthCOVID-19 vaccineKane County Health Department. Community COVID Vaccination Clinics at Kane County Fairgrounds. The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) will provide COVID vaccines at the Kane County Fair, Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Rd in St. Charles. Updated clinic times are Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday,...
Lemonade drive sets record
The Voice

Lemonade drive sets record

An Aurora girl’s weekend lemonade stand raised a record $2,845 for Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry in Aurora. Thursday through Saturday, Savannah Crooks of Aurora, 17, served homemade lemonade from a pop-up tent in her parents’ driveway. It was the West Aurora High School senior’s 10th annual lemonade fundraiser and her eighth for the Food Pantry.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Aurora Playful Learning Landscape

Carousel Community Kids/YouthAurora Playful Learning LandscapeMarie Wilkinson Community Garden. Aurora Playful Learning Landscape at Marie Wilkinson Community Garden. Children step on five stations at the Aurora Playful Learning Landscape Saturday on the day of dedication Saturday, July 10 at the Marie Wilkinson Community Garden on Highland Avenue in Aurora. This...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Community Recycle and Shred Day

Environment EventsCommunity Recycle and Shred DayPaper-shreddingState representative Stephanie Kifowit. State representative Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, will be host to the annual Community Recycle and Shred Day from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 24 at the Waterford Plaza Parking Lot, 1677 Montgomery Road in Aurora. “I encourage all residents who are looking to shred documents, recycle old electronics, donate books...
Plano, ILPosted by
The Voice

Back to School Bash & Color Run August 14

The Plano Area Chamber of Commerce will be host to the first Back to School Bash & Color Run, Saturday, Aug. 14 at The Montcler Hotel, 3450 Drew Street, Sandwich. The festivities will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Run will start at 5 p.m.. The after run fun will include a dunk tank, pie toss, mechanical bull, and food and vendors.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Aurora Pancake House change in ownership

Fifteen years ago Jesus Arceo was a customer at the Aurora Pancake House. When owner Tom Verakis said he was looking for a buyer, the deal was struck. Last week Mr. Arceo sold the business to three Coyomani brothers, Andy, Alex, and Genaro. “I was a supervisor at a factory...
Oswego, ILPosted by
The Voice

Pollinators on the Prairie for youngsters

As part of their month-long indoor and outdoor exhibit, “Pollinators on the Prairie: Little Helpers, Big Results,” the Little White School Museum will offer a special program aimed at youngster ages eight to 12 years, “All About Hummingbirds.”. The hour-long program will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at...
CASA needs volunteers, help children
The Voice

CASA needs volunteers, help children

CASA Kane County, a nonprofit based in Geneva that is an advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in court, has seen a dramatic increase in cases since the pandemic. The rise has been so great that for the first time in the organization’s history, CASA does not have enough volunteers to serve every foster child in the system.

