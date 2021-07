The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed tight end Richard Rodgers last month and may soon welcome the return of a second recognizable face at the position. According to 94WIP’s Howard Eskin, three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz is expected to report for the start of training camp Tuesday. Ertz skipped the entire offseason program amid reports he wished to be traded or released, but Eskin notes the 30-year-old has been working out in the team facility along with teammates for close to two weeks and has a "great chance" to be on the roster through the beginning of the regular season.