Texas Slugger Ivan Melendez Selected 479th Overall In 2021 MLB Draft

The Texas Longhorns have been very busy in the 2021 MLB Draft, with three players already selected so far.

On Monday, that list got even longer, when slugger Ivan Melendez was selected 479th overall by the Miami Marlins in the 16th round of the draft.

A redshirt sophomore out of Coronado high school in El Paso, Texas, Melendez was the Longhorns' most feared hitter in the lineup all season, showing an unmatched skill for power and dominance at the plate

In 58 games with the Longhorns this season, Melendez finished with 65 hits in 204 at-bats, scoring 38 runs and hitting 51 RBI, while drawing 34 walks.

Melendez also ended the season with a batting average of .319, hitting 13 doubles, three triples, and 13 home runs.

In Omaha, Melendez was huge for the Longhorns, keeping the season alive with a clutch home run against Mississippi State in the semi-finals.

Just a sophomore with plenty of room to improve, Melendez would be best suited returning to the Longhorns for his junior season, where he could improve his draft stock in future years.

