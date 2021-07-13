Macaroni & Cheese Flavored.... Ice Cream?

So here’s the scoop - Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is parterning with Van Leeuwen to make an ice cream - just in time for National Macaroni & Cheese Day.

Sure, mac & cheese and ice cream are two comfort foods. BUT - combining them? Not too sure about that.

We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with. — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Sr. Associate Brand Manager Emily Violett said in a press release.

Pints are available for $12 here.

