Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Macaroni & Cheese Flavored.... Ice Cream?

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3siQiU_0avkFeQL00

So here’s the scoop - Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is parterning with Van Leeuwen to make an ice cream - just in time for National Macaroni & Cheese Day.

Sure, mac & cheese and ice cream are two comfort foods. BUT - combining them? Not too sure about that.

We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with.

— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Sr. Associate Brand Manager Emily Violett said in a press release.

Pints are available for $12 here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraft Foods#Macaroni And Cheese#Mac Cheese#Food Drink#Kraft Macaroni Cheese#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Why You Should Keep A Quarter In Your Freezer

There are several items you might find in a well-stocked freezer, from frozen fruits and vegetables to some carefully packed-away leftovers. However, there's one thing you likely never considered keeping in the freezer that just might come in handy — a quarter. No, you can't use the quarter to whip up any impromptu snacks or quick weeknight dinners, but it serves an equally important function. A simple quarter can give you a good indication of whether the power has cut out in your freezer at any point, giving you a bit of a warning in terms of the safety of your frozen foods.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Peach Cobbler

This Peach Cobbler recipe comes to you from a Southern lady I know who is everything you imagine a Southern lass to be: a big personality, big laugh, big heart, and a very (very!) big appetite for life and food. You’ll love how the syrup is made using peach juices,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
Recipesthedarlingapron.com

Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my full disclosure here. This thick & rich Homemade Hot Fudge Sauce is so much better than store-bought and you won’t believe how easy it is to make! Use as an ice cream topping for the perfect sundae!
Recipestheprincegeorgejournal.com

Queenie Cooks: Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad

Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad is, at least to me, the epitome of what Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken Salad should be. I do like many of the more modern versions as well - from chicken pasta salads to curried chicken salad to varieties including grapes, nuts, and all kinds of exotic ingredients.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Recipesi am baker

Rhubarb Cake

Rhubarb Cake is a soft, moist, and flavorful cake full of diced rhubarb and topped with granulated sugar that is simple to make and a dessert everyone will love! If you love baking with rhubarb, be sure to try my Rhubarb Bars next!. Rhubarb Cake. This Rhubarb Cake recipe was...
Food & Drinksitalianchoco.com

Ice Cream Cake with Oreos

This Ice Cream Cake with Oreos is so quick, easy and delicious! Creamy and cold – the perfect combination of refreshment and enjoyment! Surprise your kids, family or friends with this amazing dessert this weekend! Here is the recipe for oreo sandwich ice cream:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup ice...
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Simple Cold Brew Cola Recipe

Some foods were just meant to go together, like peanut butter and jelly, and bacon and eggs. Other food items have absolutely no business being together, such as oranges and cheese, and let's just leave that one there. (Feel free to use your imagination, though.) Then there are foods you might never expect to complement one another, but just so happen to get along quite beautifully. A few examples of harmonious relationships include ham and pineapple, red pepper flakes and chocolate chip cookies, and, last but not least, coffee and cola.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

37% Think This Is Cracker Barrel's Worst Dinner Menu Item

Chain eatery Cracker Barrel has a menu packed with all kinds of comforting fare, from pillowy pancakes served up with sizzling bacon to cozy fare like meatloaf with mashed potatoes and biscuits. The sheer variety and amount of items on the menu can make it challenging to decide what exactly you want to order — however, if you're going with the consensus of a crowd, there's one particular dish you may wish to steer clear of. Mashed surveyed 593 individuals in the U.S. and found that a staggering 37.44% of respondents agreed that one particular dish was the worst on the Cracker Barrel dinner menu — the lemon pepper rainbow trout.
Recipescleancuisine.com

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie – If you grew up eating Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Cream Pies like I did, then you know the nostalgia of these sweet and chewy cookies. Just as delicious, but free of gluten, dairy, and refined-sugar, my Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe is the perfect healthy swap for this childhood treat.
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

PEACH CAKE WITH CINNAMON GLAZE

Peach Cake with Cinnamon glaze topping made with classic ingredients, including fresh peaches! Lovely spiced cake with chunks of flavorful peaches with a fabulous cinnamon topping. Great way to use fresh peaches!. I got this fabulous recipe from my sister-in-law Rachell {we call her Raz. It feels funny to even...

Comments / 1

Community Policy