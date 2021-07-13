Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

US deficit for current budget year climbs to $2.24 trillion

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrEWG_0avkFVQg00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. government's deficit for the first nine months of this budget year hit $2.24 trillion, keeping the country on track for its second biggest shortfall in history.

In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Tuesday that the deficit for the budget year that ends in September is running 9.1% below last year's pace.

The deficit for the full 2020 fiscal year was a record $3.1 trillion. The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that this year's deficit will total a slightly smaller $3 trillion. The deficits in both years were bloated by the multitrillion-dollar spending packages the government has passed to combat the economic downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the previous deficit record was $1.4 trillion, set in 2009 when the government was seeking to offset a steep economic downturn triggered by the 2008 financial crisis.

So far this fiscal year, government receipts have totaled $3.06 trillion, up 35.2% from the same period a year ago. The number for last year was pushed downward by the fact that various tax deadlines were delayed, so revenue collections were lower because payments came in after June.

Spending in the October-June period totaled $5.29 trillion, up 5.8% from the same period last year.

For the month of June, the deficit totaled $174.2 billion, 79.8% lower than the June 2020 deficit of $864.1 billion, which was record high for any month.

The huge June 2020 deficit included $511 billion spent by the Small Business Administration, primarily for its Paycheck Protection Program of forgivable loans made to small businesses. By contrast, that spending category totaled just $31 billion in June of this year.

After the slight drop in the deficit this fiscal year, the CBO is projecting a further improvement to a $1.15 trillion shortfall next year.

However, those forecasts do not take into account the multitrillion-dollar infrastructure spending measures President Joe Biden is pushing to get Congress to approve. In his own budget, Biden is projecting the deficit will hit $3.7 trillion this year and will never dip below $1 trillion over the next decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Deficits#Ap#The Treasury Department#Cbo#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden is breaking his tax increase pledge

President Joe Biden has proposed trillions of dollars of new tax increases. He has pledged repeatedly that his tax increases will not touch anyone earning less than $400,000. These tax increases, he has promised, will only hit the very wealthy and the largest corporations. But the president is breaking his...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

$3.5 trillion reconciliation package could spike deficits and inflation

The $3.5 trillion reconciliation measure recently launched by Congressional Democrats would likely raise federal deficits — despite their assurances to the contrary. At a time of rising inflation and near record federal red ink, more deficit spending poses many risks we cannot afford. For the first nine months of fiscal...
Public Healthkoamnewsnow.com

Why America has a debt ceiling: 5 questions answered

While the full economic impact of the coronavirus can only be revealed in the months and years ahead, one thing is fairly likely: Rebuilding the nation will depend largely on how well America can continue to contain the spread of COVID-19. As of June 2021, nearly 50% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which has allowed states and businesses to more fully reopen, increasing spending and revenue. But even as many states have returned to some semblance of normalcy, most statewide economies will need more time before they’ve returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden misunderstands basic economics

According to the law of supply and demand, when the government prints or borrows trillions of dollars, the value of the dollar declines, and prices rise. That is called inflation. According to President Biden, when the government prints or borrows trillions of dollars, the value of the dollar doesn’t decline,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America’s economy needs

America’s road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out of cash by October or...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden wants to triple-tax your capital gains with inflation and a tax hike

Even though they provide greater economic growth than any other sort of income, capital gains are already taxed twice. If President Joe Biden gets his way, the IRS will be able to tax your capital gains to the point a profit can become an outright loss. Nominally, the president has...
Economysouthalabamian.com

Worrisome budget deficit

As a nation, we have become addicted to budget deficits. Each year, we have to borrow to fund government operations. And most people, including our legislators, do not seem to care or take notice. As readers realize, a budget deficit occurs when expenses exceed revenue. Accrued deficits form the national...
U.S. PoliticsThe Thomasville Times

Federal budget deficit continues to grow big

As a nation, we have become addicted to budget deficits. Each year, we have to borrow fund government operations. And most people, including our legislators, do not seem to care or take notice. As readers realize, a budget deficit occurs when expenses exceed revenue. Accrued deficits form the national debt....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Democrats pursue ambitious immigration changes in $3.5 trillion budget measure

WASHINGTON — Democrats are making an ambitious attempt to muscle through changes in the immigration system in a sprawling $3.5 trillion economic package. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the lead author of a sweeping immigration bill that reflects President Joe Biden's vision, said Thursday that Democrats are exploring immigration changes worth $120 billion in the budget reconciliation measure, which can pass without Republican support.

Comments / 0

Community Policy