Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 12 days ago

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

