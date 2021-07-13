JACK FIRE APPROACHES 14,000 ACRES

The Jack Fire is approaching 14,000 acres and is 15 percent contained. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 9 said the fire is estimated at 13,795 aces as of mid-morning Tuesday. The update said the increase in acres is within planned control lines. North of Highway 138E, firefighters continue to make good progress to strengthen, hold and secure containment lines in the northern and eastern portions of the fire. Mop-up continues along the perimeter of the fire. Crews continue burning vegetation along containment lines moving south towards Dry Creek and north to connect with lines established along the 4713 Road. In the Dry Creek area, crews plan to complete work burning vegetation around the structures to prevent encroachment.