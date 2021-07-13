Cancel
Amazon Partners with EWG to Promote Clean Cosmetics

beautypackaging.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is teaming up with The Environmental Working Group (EWG) to feature cosmetics and other items that have earned the highly sought EWG Verified mark. Through its Climate Pledge Friendly initiative, Amazon makes it easy for consumers to shop for more sustainable products. The EWG Verified mark is one of the latest external certifications to become part of Climate Pledge Friendly initiative.

#Cosmetics#Sustainable Products#Amazon Partners#Climate Pledge Friendly#Sustainable Shopping
