Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Long COVID Symptoms Reported by 6% of Pediatric Patients

By Tara Haelle
Medscape News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Persistent long COVID symptoms affect approximately 6% of children 3 months after infection with SARS-CoV-2, according to new research. The prevalence of long COVID in children has been unclear, and is complicated by the lack of...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Depression#Latin America#Covid#The University Of Calgary#Pern#Md#Medscape Medical News#Mis C#Eccmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Kids
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Microbiology
Related
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Public HealthPosted by
Power 96

MN COVID-19 Long Hauler Has Symptoms Disappear After Vaccine

We've all heard about the "long haulers". People who have symptoms that remain long after they had COVID. Sometimes these symptoms are fatigue, trouble concentrating, brain fog and sometimes a lingering absence of taste and smell. Melissa Gerads Jones was experiencing those symptoms and is feeling a whole lot better...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Bell's palsy IS linked to the COVID-19 vaccine: Man, 61, developed rare facial paralysis that occurs in just 0.02% of patients after both shots of Pfizer

COVID-19 vaccines are linked to the risk of developing Bell's palsy, a new report from the UK's National Health Service (NHS) suggests. Researchers detailed the case of a 61-year-old man in England who receive both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. After each dose, he developed facial paralysis shortly thereafter,...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

The delta COVID variant originally identified in India is not only more transmissible — it causes different symptoms than earlier strains

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Scientists have warned that the data suggests the delta variant is around 60% more transmissible than the “alpha” variant (previously known as the U.K. or Kent variant which was itself a much more transmissible than the original version of the virus) and is more likely to lead to hospitalizations, as has been seen in countries like the U.K.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Blood test to spot long Covid could be ready within SIX MONTHS: Scientists find patients left battling fatigue and other lasting symptoms have unusual pattern of antibodies

A blood test to diagnose long Covid patients could be ready within just six months, scientists say. Researchers have found survivors left with lingering symptoms have an unusual pattern of antibodies in their blood. It raises the prospect that sufferers of the poorly-understood condition could soon be spotted through a...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
RelationshipsMedscape News

Some Teens Are Faking Positive COVID-19 Tests

(Reuters) - Teenagers have figured out how to use soft drinks to fake a positive COVID-19 test, and the authors of a new study warn schools and other groups to be aware. As of July 1, videos uploaded to social media under the search term #fakecovidtest, featuring young people applying various liquids to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, had been viewed millions of times, according to the British news website inews.co.uk.
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Deadly drug-resistant superbug spreading in US

Cases of a deadly fungal infection resistant to all existing treatments have been spreading through nursing homes and hospitals in the United States for the first time, health officials said.Outbreaks of Candida auris, an emerging yeast infection first identified in Asia in 2009, were reported in a Washington DC care home and at two Dallas, Texas, hospitals.Among the cases were several that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said Dr Meghan Lyman, a medical...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: 90% of Covid-related Death Are Unvaccinated People

Health experts have discussed the importance of vaccination ever since the first Covid-19 vaccine was approved for clinical trials. However, many remain skeptical, and some vaccination campaigns around the world are less successful than others. For example, in Gibraltar, 100% of the population has been vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while in countries with less economic power, the vaccine supply is slower. The U.S has vaccinated so far 49.3% of the country’s population, and the goal is to reach herd immunity. For that to happen, at least 7-80% of a country’s population needs to be fully vaccinated.
ScienceMedscape News

Multiplex Real-Time Reverse Transcription PCR for Influenza A Virus, Influenza B Virus, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2

Bo Shu; Marie K. Kirby; William G. Davis; Christine Warnes; Jimma Liddell; Ji Liu; Kai-Hui Wu; Norman Hassell; Alvaro J. Benitez; Malania M. Wilson; Matthew W. Keller; Benjamin L. Rambo-Martin; Yamundow Camara; Jörn Winter; Rebecca J. Kondor; Bin Zhou; Stacey Spies; Laura E. Rose; Jonas M. Winchell; Brandi M. Limbago; David E. Wentworth; John R. Barnes.
Public HealthMedscape News

Disparities in Intensive Care Unit Admission and Mortality Among Patients With Schizophrenia and COVID-19

Guillaume Fond; Vanessa Pauly; Marc Leone; Pierre-Michel Llorca; Veronica Orleans; Anderson Loundou; Christophe Lancon; Pascal Auquier; Karine Baumstarck; Laurent Boyer. Patients with schizophrenia (SCZ) represent a vulnerable population who have been understudied in COVID-19 research. We aimed to establish whether health outcomes and care differed between patients with SCZ and patients without a diagnosis of severe mental illness. We conducted a population-based cohort study of all patients with identified COVID-19 and respiratory symptoms who were hospitalized in France between February and June 2020. Cases were patients who had a diagnosis of SCZ. Controls were patients who did not have a diagnosis of severe mental illness. The outcomes were in-hospital mortality and intensive care unit (ICU) admission. A total of 50 750 patients were included, of whom 823 were SCZ patients (1.6%). The SCZ patients had an increased in-hospital mortality (25.6% vs 21.7%; adjusted OR 1.30 [95% CI, 1.08–1.56], P = .0093) and a decreased ICU admission rate (23.7% vs 28.4%; adjusted OR, 0.75 [95% CI, 0.62–0.91], P = .0062) compared with controls. Significant interactions between SCZ and age for mortality and ICU admission were observed (P = .0006 and P < .0001). SCZ patients between 65 and 80 years had a significantly higher risk of death than controls of the same age (+7.89%). SCZ patients younger than 55 years had more ICU admissions (+13.93%) and SCZ patients between 65 and 80 years and older than 80 years had less ICU admissions than controls of the same age (−15.44% and −5.93%, respectively). Our findings report the existence of disparities in health and health care between SCZ patients and patients without a diagnosis of severe mental illness. These disparities differed according to the age and clinical profile of SCZ patients, suggesting the importance of personalized COVID-19 clinical management and health care strategies before, during, and after hospitalization for reducing health disparities in this vulnerable population.
CancerMedscape News

Risk Factors for Melanoma by Anatomical Site

R. Laskar; A. Ferreiro-Iglesias; D.T. Bishop; M.M. Iles; P.A. Kanetsky; B.K. Armstrong; M.H. Law; A.M. Goldstein; J.F. Aitken; G.G. Giles; H.A. Robbins; A.E. Cust. The British Journal of Dermatology. 2021;184(6):1085-1093. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Background: Melanoma aetiology has been proposed to have two pathways, which are determined by naevi and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy