Janet Bruton Varn, 71, of Oak Park, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 3, 2021, surrounded by her family, after dealing with breast cancer for five years. Born in Chicago on April 11, 1950, in Visitation Parish on the South Side, she lived in the Washington D.C., area for much of her adult life, developing educational travel for the Smithsonian Institution and Academic Travel Abroad. She visited much of the world, but especially connected with the American Southwest in southeastern Utah. She moved to Oak Park first in 1998 for nine years, then returned in 2013.