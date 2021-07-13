Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Park, IL

Janet Bruton Varn, 71

By Wednesday Journal
oakpark.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Bruton Varn, 71, of Oak Park, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 3, 2021, surrounded by her family, after dealing with breast cancer for five years. Born in Chicago on April 11, 1950, in Visitation Parish on the South Side, she lived in the Washington D.C., area for much of her adult life, developing educational travel for the Smithsonian Institution and Academic Travel Abroad. She visited much of the world, but especially connected with the American Southwest in southeastern Utah. She moved to Oak Park first in 1998 for nine years, then returned in 2013.

www.oakpark.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Obituaries
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
John Bruton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Institution#Visitation Parish#The Friends Of Cedar Mesa#Non Native American#Hopi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy