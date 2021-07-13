So When Do We Get Full Dessert Menus Back Again, Exactly?

During the pandemic, it’s been easy to miss dessert. As restaurants streamlined their menus for takeout and delivery, even those that previously took pride in sweet dessert menus pared them down to one sad budino that would travel well in a deli container — the loneliest pudding cup, as it were. Don’t get me wrong, this writer ate many of them, while sitting cross-legged on the couch, and they certainly helped to soothe some of the despair out of lockdown.