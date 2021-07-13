SBDC Presents Two Sessions on How to Grow Business Online
The Paris Small Business Development Center will present two Lunch-N-Learn marketing sessions on Wednesday, July 14 in Greenville and Thursday, July 15 in Sulphur Springs,. Presenting at the free sessions will be “Technology Evangelist” Eric Spellmann. Attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch as learn how to grow a business online. Following each presentation, individual appointments will be offered with Spellmann at 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. Due to limited time slots available, participants are encouraged to call ahead to reserve a time with the digital marketing expert at 903-782-0224.www.ksstradio.com
