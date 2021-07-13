Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United set to complete second summer signing

By Sourav Mahanty
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile they might have had an impressive 2020/21 season, Manchester United were ultimately unable to win a trophy. This was their fourth straight season without a single piece of silverware and the club should be looking to bring an end to this streak as soon as possible. As a result,...

reddevilarmada.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

114K+
Followers
305K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Heaton
Person
David De Gea
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Dean Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#England#Borussia Dortmund#The Red Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Jesse Lingard set for return to Manchester United training

Jesse Lingard enjoyed an impressive loan spell at West Ham last season but he will be back training with Manchester United tomorrow as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side prepares for pre-season. The England star’s quarantine from a holiday in Mykonos ends on Monday and that allows Lingard to return to Carrington...
Premier Leaguethehighlandsun.com

Manchester United make final decision about signing Harry Kane – Reports

Manchester United have decided not to sign Harry this summer. The Red Devils have reportedly pulled out of the race after signing Jadon Sancho. According to a report in the Express, Manchester United are not in the running for Harry Kane anymore. The report claims the Red Devils are not looking to invest big in a striker this summer and will not be making a move.
SB Nation

Official: Manchester United sign Chelsea youth coach Eric Ramsay

After two years at Chelsea, U23 coach Eric Ramsay has moved on to a bigger role at Manchester United, where he joins Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s first-team coaching staff. The move has been confirmed by the official Manchester United website, though there is no mention of it yet on the Chelsea website, where he’s still listed as part of the Development Squad staff.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Hamann hails Man Utd signing Sancho: He'll be a star

Liverpool hero Didi Hamann has hailed Manchester United signing Jadon Sancho. Hamann saw plenty of Sancho when he was playing in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. "It's a big season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United too and I expect Jadon Sancho to be a star at Old Trafford," Hamann told the Racing Post.
Premier Leaguedistrictchronicles.com

Diogo Dalot The £19m Manchester United defender That Everton now want to sign!

Everton is interested in signing Diogo Dalot from Manchester United in the summertime switch window, in accordance with The Athletic. It has been reported that United right-back Dalot was on the shortlist of gamers that Everton had been final summertime. The Toffees didn’t make a proper bid. The 22-year-old Portugal worldwide right-back reportedly ‘remains a player of interest’. Everton is additionally interested in PSV right-back Denzel Dumfries. Diogo Dalot to Everton?
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Atletico Madrid hoping to sign Jesse Lingard away from Manchester United

Reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are reportedly hoping to acquire winger Jesse Lingard this summer from Manchester United. With countless soccer stars making moves to new teams this summer, it now looks like winger Jesse Lingard could be going from the English Premier League to La Liga. According to 90min’s Toby Cudworth, Atletico Madrid is interested in bringing him in from Manchester United.
Premier Leagueplayingfor90.com

Manchester United close to signing two LaLiga stars

Manchester United set to strengthen backline with two LaLiga stars. The summer signings look set to continue at Manchester United as they’ve set their sights to the defense after locking in Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. According to Marca, the Red Devils are close to securing deals on both Real...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Transfer News RECAP: Jadon Sancho completes Manchester United medical ahead of move from Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal look set to keep Joe Willock in huge blow to Newcastle and Chelsea given green light to sign Erling Haaland

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season following the conclusion of Euro 2020. The future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane will likely take centre stage until the window closes at 11pm BST on August 31, but there are still plenty of stars futures' at other Premier League clubs and across the continent to be sorted out over the next seven weeks.
Premier Leagueworldsoccer.com

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United. Here’s your daily round-up of transfer gossip from World Soccer. While it’s not been a bad few weeks for Manchester United, the Red Devils won’t be too pleased to see Paul Pogba’s name back in the gossip columns. In the same way the Red Devils lost the midfielder on a free transfer nine years ago, there’s the potential for it to happen again. According to the Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring the midfielder to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants believe £50 million would be enough to tempt the Red Devils into business. However, if they were to wait a year, they could sign him for free next summer. Although he was a key player for United in 2020-21, the club’s hierarchy may be unwilling to take that sort of risk again. Of course, they could gamble on him signing a new deal before next summer, but that’s by no means guaranteed.
Premier League90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new three-year deal at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new three-year deal at Manchester United - with the option of a further year - which will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2024. The Norwegian tactician has overseen a positive transition period for United, in which they have become a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League once again.
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd officially complete signing of Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have officially completed the £72.9m signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. United announced they had reached a formal agreement with Dortmund over the transfer on 1 July, but have now confirmed that the move has been finalised after Sancho passed a medical. All formalities have now been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy