Joe Filipow, 92

By Wednesday Journal
oakpark.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWladimir Filipow, aka Joe, aka Volodya, 92, died in Los Angeles on June 30, 2021 of natural causes. Born in Kishinev, Romania on July 28, 1928, he began working for the U.S. forces in Salzburg, Austria, as an interpreter and officer driver among other duties. He spoke English, German, Russian, Serbo-Croatian, and Ukrainian. He also worked at the International Refugee Organization where he met and married Galina Kolchevska on Dec. 1, 1949. They were married 65 years. In the U.S., he ultimately became a restaurant owner and opened restaurants in Chicago, Oak Park, and St. Petersburg, Florida.

