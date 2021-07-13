Cancel
Houma, LA

Red Hat Society Enriches Lives and Creates Lifelong Friendships

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda “Too Too” Theriot gathered ‘Red Hatters’ from across the region to take a photo at Bayou Delight Restaurant in Houma. The energy from the ladies was high since it has been a while since they were all able to meet. The group meets for an activity and a dinner at a local food joint anywhere from the Western Louisiana border, up to Lake Charles, south to Houma, and east to the Mississippi border. Not only do they get together for the sisterhood, but they always discover local culture and love to give back economically to areas.

