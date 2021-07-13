Marti Morrow-Vojacek, 85

Martha Morrow-Vojacek, a longtime resident of the Chicago area, died peacefully at home on June 20, 2021, her 85th birthday, surrounded by her family. She lived with her family in several locations in New England, settling in Richmond, Indiana, where she completed high school and attended Earlham College. She met her first husband, Robert Morrow there and in 1957 the couple moved to Hyde Park, Chicago. In Hyde Park, she later met her second husband, Joe Vojacek, a U. of C. alumnus and Chicago City Colleges professor of English and the Humanities, whom she married in 1983.