Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Park, IL

Marti Morrow-Vojacek, 85

By Wednesday Journal
oakpark.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Morrow-Vojacek, a longtime resident of the Chicago area, died peacefully at home on June 20, 2021, her 85th birthday, surrounded by her family. She lived with her family in several locations in New England, settling in Richmond, Indiana, where she completed high school and attended Earlham College. She met her first husband, Robert Morrow there and in 1957 the couple moved to Hyde Park, Chicago. In Hyde Park, she later met her second husband, Joe Vojacek, a U. of C. alumnus and Chicago City Colleges professor of English and the Humanities, whom she married in 1983.

www.oakpark.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Indiana State
Chicago, IL
Obituaries
City
Vienna, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Restaurants#Church Choir#Retirement#Antique#Earlham College#Chicago City Colleges#Humanities#G S#Roosevelt University#Americana#Afsc Org#Bravo#Brooks Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy