Wedding Stories That Must Be Shamed

It is okay to want a pure love. It is okay to want someone who brings support and encouragement. It is okay to want someone who values you, someone who teaches you self-respect, and someone who inspires you to invest in your own development. Someone who sees your hidden talents and strengths and takes pride in your accomplishments. Because a pure love motivates you to explore your potential and be the best version of yourself, whether that is becoming the best friend, daughter, mother, or professional that you can be.