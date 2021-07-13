Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.6% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 5,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.8% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 159,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,597,000 after buying an additional 204,686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 129,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,745,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,670.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 36,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.