Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

StreetInsider.com
 12 days ago

Auto Callable Barrier Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Dow Jones Industrial AverageTM, the NASDAQ-100 Index® and the Russell 2000® Index due July 12, 2024. Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Investing in the notes involves a number of risks. See “Risk Factors” beginning on...

www.streetinsider.com

StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

JPMorgan Chase Clients Can Invest in Crypto Now—Just Not Directly

Despite CEO Jamie Dimon's vocal distrust of all things cryptocurrency, JPMorgan Chase & Co., has announced that it will provide all wealth management clients access to invest in digital assets. On July 19, JPMorgan changed the policy to include all clients from self-directed clients using the Chase trading app to the most affluent tier of clients served by the private bank.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Weyco Group worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 45,123 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Other large investors...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Statement Nos. 333-255302 and 333-255302-03 Autocallable Contingent Coupon Equity Linked Securities Linked to the Worst Performing of the Energy Select Sector...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.13 Million Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 141,116 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 19,284 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Acacia Research worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $13.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 109,993 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 92,316 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,656 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 92,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $54.84 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.6% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 5,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.8% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 159,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,597,000 after buying an additional 204,686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 129,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,745,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,670.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 36,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3 Million Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,178 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

