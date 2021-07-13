June Yard of the Month

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Committee member Molly Copacia has chosen Dave and Janet Brookes’ home for June’s Yard of the Month at 885 Homewood. Every inch of their property is perfectly landscaped with various perennials such as: day lilies, hostas, clematis and hydrangeas. Hanging baskets brimming with ferns and annuals plus clay pots filled with impatiens and geraniums adorn the porch and entranceways. The brick pathway, lamp post, picket fence, bird feeder and trellis all enhance the beauty of the home. “The Brookes’ front yard including the side and back yards, are all worthy of being in a Home & Garden magazine,” said Copacia.