I remember a few years ago where Burger King in Lake Charles was in the news for a dispute between one of the employees and a customer that not only hit regionally but nationally. It seemed to spawn a downfall of interactions with customers and businesses around the world. Recently, there was a Burger King in Lincoln Nebraska where all of the employees and General Manager resigned. They left a nice note on the billboard where it said We All Quit, Sorry for the inconvenience. While they obviously left sympathy for their customers, it is obvious that they were unhappy with their current situation.