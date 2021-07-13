Former Kewanee Baseball Star Selected in Major League Baseball Draft

Colton Johnson was a top star for the Kewanee Boilermakers baseball through his graduation in 2016. He was the Captain of the Boilermakers baseball team in his Junior and Senior season before moving on to pitch at Illinois State University where he excelled yet again as a pitcher. Now, the Kewanee born Johnson is potentially headed to the Major Leagues. Johnson was selected in the 16th round of Major League Baseball’s draft on Monday. The Oakland A’s made the call to Colton Johnson though there is still a ways to go before he can make it to the big league. For now, Colton is celebrating his graduation from Illinois State University where he majored in Finance and helped the Redbirds to a tremendous 2021 season in which he made five appearances with four starts, posted a 2-2 record with a 3.60 ERA in 25.0 innings pitched and tallied a team-high 37 strikeouts, which ranked first in the Mississippi Valley Conference and tied for 26th in the NCAA. Johnson recorded 10 strikeouts in back-to-back outings (2/21 at Oklahoma; 2/28 at Louisiana-Monroe) and recorded three strikeouts in the ninth inning and got the save in a victory over No. 13 Arkansas (3/3). Johnson allowed just six walks.