Chamber Picnic is Aug. 11, 2021

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick Chamber of Commerce annual picnic dinner will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Elm Acres Club, 100 Raney Street. The theme is “Remember When: A Journey Through the Decades.” Casual dress. We encourage you to dress reminiscent of your favorite decade. Chamber members are encouraged to invite their board members, associates, staff, customers, friends and potential new members. The cost is $30 and reservations are due no later than Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m.