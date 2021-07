Pose star Mj Rodriguez made history Tuesday by becoming the first transgender performer to pick up an Emmy nomination in a major acting category. She is one of six nominees in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her fierce and formidable portrayal of Blanca Rodriguez, nurse and mother of the House of Evangelista, on FX's ballroom culture period drama. This comes just about a month after the 30-year-old expressed her hopes for an Emmy nomination in an interview for EW's LGBTQ Pride issue. "I'm huge on representation and deserved notoriety, and this season I'm fighting for that. I think it's time," she said.