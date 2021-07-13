Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Celine Dion Biopic Director Valérie Lemercier Says She Has Singer's Blessing: 'She Could See How Much I Loved Her'

By Manori Ravindran
Laredo Morning Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs any Celine Dion fan will tell you, the Quebecois singer — also known as Canada’s National Treasure — is something of a comedian. Whether she’s remixing “My Heart Will Go On” with DJ Steve Aoki, using only her voice, or putting her own spin on “Baby Shark” in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment, Dion is hilarious. And so it’s only fitting that for her first major biopic, the legend was played by a comedian.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Valérie Lemercier
Person
Catherine Deneuve
Person
Xavier Dolan
Person
René Angélil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rie#French Canada#National Treasure#Francophones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Is A Grecian Goddess In White Dress As She Heads To Dinner With Kids Max & Emme, 13

After checking out a nearby Los Angeles private school, J.Lo headed to a family dinner with her twins Max and Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 51, enjoyed some one-on-one time with her kids, son Max and daughter Emme, 13. The “Get Right” singer was spotted exiting a black SUV with Max at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday, July 10 where they met his twin sister inside. Jennifer looked fresh off the runway in a breezy white dress with a one strap, asymmetrical top by A.L.C. — perfect for the California heat wave!
TennisHello Magazine

Maya Jama stuns in pastel co-ord for romantic date with Ben Simmons

There must have been something in the air at Wimbledon on Monday, as both Holly Willoughby and Maya Jama were joined by their significant others courtside as they enjoyed a romantic tennis date to watch the Championships. Glow Up star Maya has just made her relationship with NBA player Ben...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.
CelebritiesPage Six

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy at Leah Remini’s birthday party

They’ve officially gone public. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck subtly made their Instagram debut as a couple after attending her longtime friend Leah Remini’s 51st birthday party together. The “King of Queens” alum shared a slideshow of photos Thursday from her star-studded bash in June and snuck in one black-and-white...
WorldHello Magazine

Piers Morgan speaks out after getting COVID-19 despite second vaccination

Piers Morgan recently revealed the news that he had contracted COVID-19, despite having both vaccinations, believing that he caught the illness while attending Wembley for the Euros 2020 final. Piers has been a fierce advocate for getting the vaccine, but on Twitter he was confronted by someone over his support...
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson addresses claims she and Prince Andrew will remarry

Sarah, Duchess of York has opened up about her unique relationship with former husband Prince Andrew and addressed rumours that the pair are set to remarry. Sarah and Andrew split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 but continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together. Their close friendship and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy