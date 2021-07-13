JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Dazzles With Bucciarati

Rick and Morty's newest fan favorite addition in Season 5, Planetina, has now come to life through some awesome body paint cosplay! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is now at the cusp of its halfway point, and each episode so far has been dramatically different from one another. This was especially true for the series' third episode, "A Rickconvenient Mort," which has one of the most emotional endings for Morty in the series thus far. It was such a big deal that fans were definitely feeling for both he and Planetina by the end of it all.