JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Dazzles With Bucciarati
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to return to the world of anime with the upcoming story of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, who is attempting to clear her name during the appropriately titled Stone Ocean series, but one fan has dived into the past of the series by creating sparkling Cosplay for one of Golden Wind's biggest characters in Bucciarati. With Bruno most likely having no part to play in the upcoming season, being killed in the final episodes of the fifth part of the franchise, it's no surprise that fans would want to dive into the past of the bizarre series.comicbook.com
