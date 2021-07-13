Can CBS move ‘NCIS: LA’ away from sports overruns?

Question: Is there any hope that CBS might move NCIS: Los Angeles to another night so it does not compete with sports running over time? —Charlotte I, Georgia. Matt Roush: Afraid not, at least for this fall — and probably for as long as it lasts. CBS appears to be pleased with its performance on Sundays since it moved there in 2016 to shore up the night, and putting it behind The Equalizer has only solidified the strategy. The network is well aware of the challenges facing the Sunday shows that are subject to delays in the Eastern and Central time zones when sports run way over into prime time. (This is why many weeks CBS pushes back the lineup to start at 7:30/6:30 instead of on the hour.) The best bet is to record the show following whatever it is you want to watch if you don’t want it cut off.