Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Alamos, NM

BPU and Council Consider CFPP Participation

losalamosnm.us
 14 days ago

Los Alamos Board of Public Utilities (BPU) and the Los Alamos County Council will decide whether to continue in the Carbon Free Power Project (CFPP) on July 21 and July 27, respectively. The CFPP is a proposed nuclear power generating facility to be built at the Idaho National Laboratory using first-of-a kind small modular reactor technology developed by NuScale Power. The project is going back to the BPU and Council this month for consideration, since the project participants voted this past June to reduce the number of small modular reactors in the proposed CFPP from 12 to six.

www.losalamosnm.us

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Government
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Business
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Hydroelectric Power#Power Plants#Renewable Energy#Bpu#Cfpp#Nuscale Power#Uamps#Cola#Dcra#The Board And Council#Dpu Utilities#Smr#Council Chambers#Loi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy