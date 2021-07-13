BPU and Council Consider CFPP Participation

Los Alamos Board of Public Utilities (BPU) and the Los Alamos County Council will decide whether to continue in the Carbon Free Power Project (CFPP) on July 21 and July 27, respectively. The CFPP is a proposed nuclear power generating facility to be built at the Idaho National Laboratory using first-of-a kind small modular reactor technology developed by NuScale Power. The project is going back to the BPU and Council this month for consideration, since the project participants voted this past June to reduce the number of small modular reactors in the proposed CFPP from 12 to six.