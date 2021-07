After a conversation with her gynecologist post pregnancy, Brooklyn Decker realized how important it is to have self care as a part of her daily routine. As a model, actress, and mom, her schedule can consist of a lot. So she focuses on controlling what she can in the midst of a busy schedule, instead of "grinding" or allowing herself to become overwhelmed with her day-to-day schedule. Do you have a hectic routine? Tune in to this episode of My Mantra to see how Brooklyn Decker encourages others to "control what you can, and work really hard at that thing."