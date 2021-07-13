Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The Olympics Is Racist AF Toward Black Women

By Sa'iyda Shabazz
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tokyo Olympics are coming up quickly, and things are getting interesting. Perhaps because right now, there is a lot of controversy surrounding the entire Games. Mainly because of the International Olympic Committee and their treatment of Black women. In case you couldn’t figure it out, the treatment is really shitty. Black women are often treated poorly, but it’s even more frustrating when they are some of the most elite athletes from around the world.

www.scarymommy.com

Comments / 0

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Caster Semenya
Person
Sebastian Coe
Person
Jamie Raskin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Olympic Track And Field#D Md#Usada#Ioc#Namibian#The World Athletics#Nmol L#Dsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsfashionista.com

Team USA Will Wear Skims at the Tokyo Olympics

In less than a month, athletes from all over the world will gather in Tokyo to compete for medals and impress millions of spectators with their astounding physical talents at the delayed Summer Olympic Games. Team USA will do so with a little help from Kim Kardashian's Skims which will be providing them with undergarments, pajamas and loungewear to wear while they're in Japan.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

The secret detail you’ve probably missed on all of Simone Biles’ leotards

Simone Biles has officially secured the top place on the United States Gymnastics team for next month’s Tokoyo Olympics this week – and her leotards suggest that the win came as no surprise.The gymnast’s outfits are detailed with a reminder that she is the GOAT – Greatest (Gymnast) Of All Time – featuring a rhinestoned goat. The 24-year-old previously wore the glittery goat symbol on her bodysuit twice while appearing at the US Gymnastics Championships. Now, Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist finished the US Gymnastics Olympic trials on Sunday with a score of 118.098 with Sunisa Lee grabbing...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Video: Nasty Accident At The Olympics Is Going Viral

Video of an unfortunate accident during the skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan has gone viral on social media. Angelo Caro Narvaez, an Olympics skateboarder out of Peru, has gone viral on social media after suffering one of the most painful-looking injuries you’ll see. The 21-year-old Olympic...
SportsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Gymnastics team, tired of ‘sexualization,’ wears unitards

TOKYO — The team’s outfits looked similar to the others in the room as the arena lights gleamed off crystals crisscrossing their chests and down their crimson and white sleeves. But the German gymnastics team’s new Olympic suits didn’t stop at their hips. For decades, female gymnasts have worn bikini-cut...
SportsWETM

Olympics tonight on NBC Primetime

Tonight, the greatest of all-time Simone Biles leads the US team as women’s gymnastics begins… While Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel both defend Olympic golds. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on WETM. PRIMETIME Women’s Gymnastics – The U.S. team of Simone Biles (24 – Spring TX), Suni Lee (18 – St....
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Black women primarily impacted by new testosterone rule for Olympics

ATLANTA — There have been a lot of questions after two medal contenders for Namibia were disqualified from competing in the women's 400 meter race because their natural testosterone levels were too high. The rule restricting natural testosterone levels for female runners was put into place by World Athletics, the...
SportsVox

The Simone Biles scoring controversy, explained

As children, we’re often told that we can do anything we put our minds to. I guess we’re okay with deceiving children because this is a complete lie. No matter how hard we try, there are things Simone Biles can do that none of us will ever achieve. Over the...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Athletics bosses under pressure to ban super shoe after scientists claim that athletes benefit by almost 10 per cent by using hi-tech footwear... with Usain Bolt describing situation as 'laughable'

Athletics chiefs are under pressure to outlaw controversial 'super-shoes' after the sport's top scientist admitted the rules governing them need to be revamped. Olympic records are expected to tumble at Tokyo 2020, with competitors using hi-tech footwear that has led to record books being rewritten at an astonishing rate. Usain...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

TOKYO (AP) — The trouble started early. A step out of bounds on floor exercise here. An extra hop on vault there. Over the course of two hours on Sunday, they kept piling up, chipping away at the aura USA Gymnastics has built over the past decade. Not even the greatest of all time was immune to the realities of a sport where perfection is unattainable.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
WDBO

Biles and Ledecky headline Day 2 of Olympic competition

TOKYO — (AP) — Two of America's star Olympians headline Sunday's events at the Tokyo Games as Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky both begin their quests to rewrite the record books. The U.S. men’s basketball team begins play, while surfing makes its Olympic debut and the women's skateboarders see their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy