After President Biden gave a major speech on voting rights this month without uttering the word “filibuster," the reaction from voting rights advocates fell somewhere between miffed and angry. Just days before his remarks, they had met with Biden to convey how essential new legislation — which would require modifying the filibuster — was to the fight. Many of these leaders concluded that his refusal to signal any support on filibuster reform means he is humoring them, not really listening.