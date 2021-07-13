Cancel
Catawba County, NC

Man Charged For Catawba County Hit-And-Run That Left Motorcyclist With Serious Injuries

By Samantha Gilstrap, Brittney Melton
wccbcharlotte.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 35-year-old man has been charged for his involvement in a hit-and-run collision in Catawba County on Friday that left one motorcyclist with serious injuries. The NC State Highway Patrol identified and located Domenick Daniel Tagliavia on Sunday. According to a news release, troopers charged Tagliavia with operating a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban on Sherrills Ford Road and colliding with a motorcycle being driven by William Howard Marshall, 63, of Sherrills Ford.

