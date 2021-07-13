Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

73rd EMMY® Awards Nominations Announced

By TheNoHoArtsDistrict
nohoartsdistrict.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNominations for the 73rd Emmy® Awards were announced today recognizing a wealth of innovative storytelling, exceptional new programs, and a robust and diverse group of talent nominees. The live virtual ceremony was hosted by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) from Los Angeles and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting)...

nohoartsdistrict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Jurnee Smollett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown#Lovecraft Country#Hbo#Nbc#Reg Jean Page#The Television Academy#Emmy Awards Committee#Ernst Young Llp#Emmys Com#Hudlin Entertainment#Paramount#Fxx#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesSuperHeroHype

WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and The Boys Receive Emmy Award Nominations

WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and The Boys Receive Emmy Award Nominations. Genre show fans should be happy to know that Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series, WandaVision, has been nominated for Best Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology at this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards. Series star Elizabeth Olsen also landed her first nomination...
Los Angeles, CAthesource.com

Cedric The Entertainer Named as Host of 73rd Emmy Awards

Cedric The Entertainer will be the host of the 73rd Emmy Awards, which will air on September 19. The ceremony will be a live show held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a limited audience of nominees and guests. This will be the first time hosting the Emmys...
TV & Videosrock947.com

Factbox – Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

(Reuters) – Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. BEST DRAMA SERIES. “The Boys”
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

ViacomCBS earned 66 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 73rd Primetime Emmy Award nominations across its combined portfolio. CBS Television Network, CBS Studios and Paramount+ together received a total of 35 Primetime Emmy nominations. CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - the #1 late night talk show on television...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Damon Lindelof

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves Team with Oscar Sharp for HBO Max Magical Medical Drama. Watchmen and The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof and The Batman director Matt Reeves are teaming up to produce a dramatic fantasy series by acclaimed British filmmaker Oscar Sharp for…. Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez to Explore Faith...
Celebritiesemmys.com

Backstage Creations to Produce Official Giving Suite™ for 73rd Emmy Awards

The Television Academy Foundation today announced that Backstage Creations will produce the official Giving Suite for the 73rd Emmy Awards. The Giving Suite will be located at the L.A. LIVE campus the weekend of the Emmys telecast, Sept. 18 and 19. Presenters and winners will choose from a collection of luxury gifts in the "Giving" lounge and autograph items to be auctioned off by the Foundation. Participating sponsors will also make contributions to benefit the nonprofit's educational programs, which provide career pathways for students interested in television careers.
TV & Videosstarlocalmedia.com

Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Who Is Robert Redford's Wife?

Robert Redford is a famous American actor, known for his leading roles in movies such as "The Great Gatsby" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Redford was a prominent heartthrob among women in the 60s and 70s, despite being married to Lola Van Wagenen at the peak of his on-screen success.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Pays Tribute to ‘Home Improvement’ Actor Earl Hindman, Who Played Wilson: ‘God Rest You’

Legendary funny man and actor Tim Allen is remembering a former co-star and friend with a recent social media post. Tim Allen’s Hollywood career is full of iconic roles that drew laughter from practically everyone who watched. He plays a Scott Calvin, who reluctantly transforms into Santa Claus, in “The Santa Clause.” His most recent hit sitcom series is “Last Man Standing,” in which he plays family man and marketing savant, Mike Baxter. The hit comedy series aired for nine seasons before coming to an end earlier this year in May. Tim Allen’s most iconic role, however,” is that of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor in the hit sitcom “Home Improvement.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta only recently marked the first anniversary of his wife, Kelly Preston's, death and on Thursday he updated fans with news involving her. The Saturday Night Fever star used Instagram as his platform to reach out to fans with a bittersweet announcement. John revealed that the last movie Kelly made before her passing was finally coming out in theaters.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

FULL LIST: 60 Minutes, Survivor And The 73rd Emmy Awards Live Highlight CBS Fall Lineup

(CBS) – CBS has announced the premiere dates for the 2021-2022 fall season that begins Monday, September, 20th. America’s Most Watched Network will roll out the strategic launches of five new shows and 22 returning series over several weeks. Highlights also include the season premiere of 60 Minutes on Sunday, September 12th, the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19th and The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Comments / 0

Community Policy