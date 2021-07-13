Lasker Foundation Announces Winners of Annual Essay Contest, Recognizing Next Generation of Science Communicators
MSM student, Banafsheh Nazari, pins winning essay on the role of technology in healthcare. announced the winners of its 8th annual Lasker Essay Contest, recognizing the next generation of science communicators. The Essay Contest invites young scientists – medical, biomedical, and other health profession trainees – from around the world to discuss big questions in biomedical research and policy.www.msm.edu
