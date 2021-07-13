Cancel
Sacha Baron Cohen Suing Cannabis Dispensary For Using His Borat Image Without Permission, Asking $9M

By Maureen Meehan
 12 days ago
Sacha Baron Cohen is suing Massachusetts-based cannabis dispensary Solar Therapeutics for using his Borat character image on a billboard without permission. After Cohen's legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Solar Therapeutics, the company removed the billboard, though the dispensary is apparently not prepared to fork over the $9 million being sought in damages.

