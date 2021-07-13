Cancel
Hartford Stage gets $2 million grant to offset COVID losses, fuel reopening

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Stage has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. On Tuesday the theater received a ,369,668 Shuttered Venue Operator Grant and also announced the successful conclusion of its ,000,000 Raise the Curtain fundraising campaign. Mark Mirko/Mark Mirko

With more than $8 million in hand to address COVID losses, Hartford Stage is beginning reopening preparations, though the pandemic’s impact will remain.

The theater plans to reopen Oct. 14 with a new production of Eugene O’Neill’s classic comedy “Ah, Wilderness!” Sets are already being constructed. The show has been cast and will begin rehearsals in mid-September. A free public Community Open House in the theater’s lobby will be held when the actors arrive.

“When people come back, it will be really joyful,” Hartford Stage Managing Director Cynthia Rider said Tuesday.

A $2,369,668 Shuttered Venue Operator Grant from the federal government will help offset financial losses caused by the coronavirus crisis and fuel reopening.

The theater was among three dozen venues, arts promoters and production companies announced in the third round of grants. Among the other recipients: Hartford Symphony Orchestra, the Shubert, Waterbury Palace, Pilobolus, Bow Tie Cinemas, Westport Country Playhouse, Mystic Seaport, Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium and the Little Theater of Manchester. This round of grants ranged from $16,700 to nearly $9 million.

On the same day the SVOG grant was announced, Hartford Stage announced it has exceeded the $6,000,000 goal it set for its “Raise the Curtain” fundraising campaign, which includes a successful $1,000,00 matching challenge supported by a coalition of donors.

“It gives us a more secure footing,” Rider said.

The theater’s Raise the Curtain campaign ran through the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year. In a press release, Hartford Stage said it has raised $6,258,583 from 2,623 donors, “including corporations, government agencies, foundations, and individuals.”

“We are so grateful,” Rider said. “It really is game-changing for us.”

Despite the influx of funds, Hartford Stage has to be “more conservative in our revenue projections” going forward, Rider said. “We have to make more modest decisions in terms of everything.” The theater will not be restaffing at the same level that existed pre-COVID, she said. Hartford Stage let 70% of its staff go early in the pandemic.

The Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program, part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March, has awarded another three dozen grants to Connecticut venues, promoters and production companies affected by the COVID crisis.

As of Tuesday, 93 grants have been awarded, totaling $62,300,000. The grants reflect 45% of the applicant’s revenue for the calendar year 2019.

Besides Hartford Stage, the latest Shuttered Venue Operator Grant awardees include:

  • North American Entertainment Group, promotion company in Guilford: $8,840,540.
  • The Bow Tie Cinemas chain (BTC Trumbull LLC), based in Ridgefield: $4,780,297.
  • Mystic Seaport Museum: $3,976,572.
  • The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk: $3,212,892.
  • Hartford Stage Company: $2,369,668.
  • The Shubert (operated by the Ohio-based CAPA) in New Haven: $2,530,377.
  • The Palace Theater in Waterbury: $1,809,493.
  • Premier Concerts (PKM Presents) in New Haven, which books shows for College Street Music Hall and other venues: $1,532,673.
  • Holiday Cinemas 14 (White Nite LLC) in Middlebury: $1,418,200.
  • Stamford Center for the Arts: $1,289,137.
  • The Beardsley Zoo (Connecticut Zoological Society): $932,776.
  • Westport Country Playhouse: $561,322.
  • Parachute Concerts in Stamford: $551,378.
  • Pilobolus, the internationally renowned dance/movement troupe in Washington Depot: $449,764.
  • Hartford Symphony Orchestra: $379,899.
  • The Bank Street Theater in New Milford: $311,959.
  • Gilson Cinema & Cafe (Alan M. Nero) in Winsted: $219,441.
  • Avon Theatre Film Center in Stamford: $186,280.
  • Summer Theatre of New Canaan: $156,593.
  • The Bradley Playhouse (Theatre of Northeastern Connecticut) in Putnam: $150,976.
  • Landmark Community Theatre Inc., which runs shows and theater classes at the Thomaston Opera House: $142,646.
  • Little Theatre of Manchester: $123, 401.
  • cafe nine, the bar and music club in New Haven: $98,648.
  • The Music Mountain chamber music festival in Falls Village: $91,091.
  • Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington: $81,696.
  • Ridgefield Theater Barn: $79,214.
  • Miracle Concerts in Northford: $73,383.
  • Showlab Events in Meriden: $67,602.
  • GAMI/Simonds in Morris: $66,517.
  • New Haven Symphony Orchestra: $64,811.
  • Maestro Artist Management in Stamford: $45, 669.
  • Open Arts Alliane in Greenwich: $35,620.
  • Lenore M. Skomal Productions in Bridgeport: $30,200.
  • Opera Theater of Connecticut in Clinton: $23,991.
  • The New Paradigm Theatre Co. in Stamford: $19.031.
  • Team Green Light in New Fairfield: $16,700.

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .

