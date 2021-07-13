Cancel
Community advocates push to make prescription medication more affordable

By Melissa Rose Cooper
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 12 days ago
According to a 2019 poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly one in four Americans have a hard time paying for the prescriptions they need, especially seniors who are living on a fixed income. Now, local advocates and lawmakers are pushing to make these drugs more affordable. This past April, House Democrats reintroduced a measure allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription prices. Two hearings have already been held in the House to review it. The next steps are expected once the budget reconciliation process starts later this month.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

#Medicare#Prescriptions#Drugs#Prescription Medication#Americans#House#Democrats
