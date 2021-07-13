Community advocates push to make prescription medication more affordable

More than 760,000 NJ households are eligible for a rebate check of up to $500 from the state Treasury. Some residents should have already received their tax rebates from the state. The Treasury department says it has mailed out more than 200,000 rebates since the beginning of the month, and will continue to do so over the next few weeks. In all, more than 760,000 households are eligible for a rebate check of up to $500, based on income. You’ll recall the Murphy administration and legislative leaders agreed last fall to send tax rebates to families as part of an agreement to raise taxes on high-income residents.