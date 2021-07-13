Cancel
MLB

Manfred: A’s fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months

Miami Herald
 12 days ago

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months. A's managing partner John Fisher and president David Kavak have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

